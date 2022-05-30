Watch: Fenagh's historic village gets the spotlight

A YouTuber has just posted a wonderful video on our historic village of Feangh.
Marianne who is currently touring around the northwest posted a video" So much history in one tiny village - welcome to Fenagh, in Co Leitrim!" and it perfectly shows off some of the amazing historical landmarks of the monastic village.
If you have not taken the time to explore the village and it's history put it on the list of things to see and do this Summer!
