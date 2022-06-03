Search

03 Jun 2022

Annual Vintage and Family Day in Ballinamore

Sunday, June 5: hosted by South Leitrim West Cavan Vintage Tractor Club

Annual Family and Vintage Day in Ballinamore this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

South Leitrim West Cavan Vintage Tractor Club are holding our Annual Vintage and Family Day at St Felim's, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim this Sunday, June 5.


We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported our shows in previous years which raised some much needed funds for both local and national causes.
The club has donated over €30,000 to various causes from funds raised at our annual vintage show and tractor runs. This years show is in aid of two very worthy causes.
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who help to alleviate the financial burden of repatriating the remains of loved ones who have passed away in sudden or tragic circumstances abroad.


We'll also be making donations from the proceeds of the show to numerous local defibrillator groups who require funding to keep these many life saving devices in operation in our local communities.
A raffle will be held on the day for a number of fantastic prizes with the proceeds also going to these causes.
There will be a large display of all makes of vintage cars, tractors, commercials, stationary engines, motor- bikes and everything in between.

Dilemma for fans as Leitrim mens and ladies games clash after Tailteann Cup fixed for Sunday


A number of traditional crafts will be on display including tinsmithry, wood-carving and more as well as a large auto-jumble with everything from antiques to parts and tools on sale.
There will be plenty to keep the kids entertained with FREE face painting, balloon making, and more.
We'll also be holding a mini-digger competition and there will be on-site catering, live music and more. A fun filled day for all the family is guaranteed!


Gates are open to the public from 12pm and adult admission is €10 with accompanying children FREE.
For more information contact 086-8180191, 086-0616422 or follow the club on Facebook at @SouthLeitrimWestCavanVintageClub

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media