Annual Vintage and Family Day in Ballinamore

South Leitrim West Cavan Vintage Tractor Club are holding our Annual Vintage and Family Day at St Felim's, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim this Sunday, June 5.



We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported our shows in previous years which raised some much needed funds for both local and national causes.

The club has donated over €30,000 to various causes from funds raised at our annual vintage show and tractor runs. This years show is in aid of two very worthy causes.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who help to alleviate the financial burden of repatriating the remains of loved ones who have passed away in sudden or tragic circumstances abroad.



We'll also be making donations from the proceeds of the show to numerous local defibrillator groups who require funding to keep these many life saving devices in operation in our local communities.

A raffle will be held on the day for a number of fantastic prizes with the proceeds also going to these causes.

There will be a large display of all makes of vintage cars, tractors, commercials, stationary engines, motor- bikes and everything in between.



A number of traditional crafts will be on display including tinsmithry, wood-carving and more as well as a large auto-jumble with everything from antiques to parts and tools on sale.

There will be plenty to keep the kids entertained with FREE face painting, balloon making, and more.

We'll also be holding a mini-digger competition and there will be on-site catering, live music and more. A fun filled day for all the family is guaranteed!



Gates are open to the public from 12pm and adult admission is €10 with accompanying children FREE.

For more information contact 086-8180191, 086-0616422 or follow the club on Facebook at @SouthLeitrimWestCavanVintageClub