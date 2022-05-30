Search

30 May 2022

Dilemma for fans as Leitrim mens and ladies games clash after Tailteann Cup fixed for Sunday

Dilemma for fans as Leitrim mens and ladies games clash after Tailteann Cup fixed for Sunday

Reporter:

John Connolly

30 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim fans who want to watch the county's ladies and mens football teams in action this weekend will be bitterly disappointed by the news that Leitrim's Tailteann Cup quarter-final with Sligo will now clash with the Ladies trip to Offaly in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

The ladies TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate game on Sunday was fixed for Clara's Bretland Park with the date set a number of  weeks ago and many fans believed that the Tailteann Cup would again be fixed for Saturday, allowing fans the possibility of attending both games.

Bruen and Beirne named on first GAA.ie Tailteann Cup Team of the Week

However, the GAA have just announced that Leitrim's clash with the Yeatsmen will take place in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday with a 3 pm throw-in while the Ladies game will start at 2pm.

Ironically, Offaly game against New York in the Tailteann Cup is the only game in the competition to be fixed for Saturday with Cavan's trip to Brewster Park and Carlow's hosting of Westmeath fixed for Sunday at 4pm and 2 pm respectively.

Leitrim's game against Sligo has also been scheduled for GAA.Go coverage as has New York's trip to Tullamore the previous day.

There is quite an amount of crossover between both teams with Leitrim captain David Bruen and his sister Elise both in action for the county sides while the same applies for Glencar Manorhamilton's duo Paddy and Mary Alice Maguire and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins Dean and Megan McGovern.

BREAKING: Leitrim at home against Sligo in Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals

Sunday's games will also clash with the highly anticipated All-Ireland Qualifier meeting of Armagh and Tyrone (1.30 throw-in) and the Munster Senior Hurling Final between All-Ireland champions Limerick and Clare (4pm throw-in).

Leitrim in must win territory after Wicklow shock Connacht Champions

LEITRIM 3-9 WICKLOW 3-10

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media