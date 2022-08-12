Update: Water crisis over - supply to return this morning

Water supply was returned to thousands of homes and businesses early this morning after over 24 hours of no water due to a burst pipe. Irish Water says anyone still without water will have water within the next few hours.

Ballinamore, Fenagh, Mohill, Carrigallen, Gortlettragh, Newtowngore and surrounding areas were all affected by the outage which was caused by burst water main at Killnagross.

Thousands of Leitrim people were affected by the outage which happened on one of the hottest days of the Summer, businesses had to cancel clients and some even shut their doors. The outage caused major inconvenience in Ballinamore which is in the middle of hosting its Family Festival.

Some homes were without water for over 40 hours - and farmers were without water for animals during the yellow weather warning from Met Eireann.

Irish Water said the burst pipe was repaired yesterday afternoon with water retored to some homes, but other on higher ground "will continue to experience interruptions to their supply until the network refills later today."

Irish Water’s Kevin Smith thanked customers for their patience while works were been carried out.

“Irish Water and Leitrim County Council worked together to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience.”

