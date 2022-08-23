Leitrim dog warden bitten by escaped dog

The picture is of the rope and collar the Collie dog had on him.
Leitrim Animal Welfare has reported that one of their wardens was "severely bitten" by a collie sheepdog in Aughawillan.
According to Leitrim Animal Welfare, "This male Collie appeared to be under 1 year old and was tied up for what we believe to be quite some time. We were called as he had escaped by chewing the rope and started attacking cows."
The animal charity based in Drumkeerin advises people against tying up dogs for long periods of time, "as this occurrence shows the extent of aggression that forms from this." The group said socialisation of dogs with humans is vital for their behaviour.
They are still seeking the owner of the dog.
