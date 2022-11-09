Green light for proposed new car park and walk upgrade to Mass Rock at Mullaghgarve

Ballinamore Municipal District councillors have voted unanimously in favour of a Part 8 Planning Proposal to construct a car park and upgrade the existing walking trail up to the Mass Rock at Mullaghgarve. The Mass Rock is located on the Sliabh an Iarainn Mountain just 10 minutes drive from the town of Ballinamore.

Speaking at the meeting Vivienne Egan, Senior Executive Planner at Leitrim County Council, explained that the proposed improvements will run along the existing walkway to the Mass Rock. She said that the plan is to create a car park with a capacity for 13 vehicles at the base of the walk and to upgrade the existing path.

This work will include the use of loose stone on the lower section of the path with sheep wool being used in areas of greater environmental sensitivity. A short boardwalk area has also been included in the design over part of the walk before the path continues to the Mass Rock.

She noted that District Area Engineer, Darragh O’Boyle has suggested that an overhead barrier be installed at the car park to stop any type of camping at the site.

Ms Egan noted that this has not been included in the plan but said that part of the conditions state that the introduction of a barrier can be considered.

Cllr Brendan Barry welcomed the plans noting that this area is popular with tourists and locals and has become even more so since the pandemic.

He proposed the adoption of the Part 8 Planning proposal. This was seconded by Cllr Paddy O’Rourke who said it is “a very welcome development for the overall tourism product in the south of the county”.

He also commended the planners for incorporating the use of sheep’s wool into the design.

Cllr Gerry Dolan also added his support and thanked those responsible for the proposal adding that over the weekend he met people from Cork, Laois and Dublin using the walkway and noting that it has enormous potential.

Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn backed the proposal while her party colleague, Cllr Enda McGloin described the approval of the proposal as “a great day certainly for the parish of Kiltubrid.

“This has the potential to bring a lot of people into the county. It is a beautiful site and from the Mass Rock you can see several counties. It will help to show off the magnificent scenery and the magnificent infrastructure in this county,” he said before commending “everyone involved” for their hard work in preparing the proposal.