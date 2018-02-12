Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa wins merit award

Kilronan Castle Estate and Spa, Roscommon were delighted to receive an Award of Excellence for attaining a rating of 90%+ for consistently exceeding client expectations at the CIE 2017 Awards of Excellence which were held at The National Gallery Ireland on Monday, February 5 last.

CIE Tours International has 86 years of travel excellence around the world and an enviable reputation for high standards.

Their awards are presented to outstanding hotels and visitor attractions across the country.

The award winners are decided by CIE customers. These ratings, which are derived from CIE client surveys, are evaluated independently and externally and therefore really do give a true, fair and accurate score.

General Manager in Kilronan Castle, Michelle Coghlan said “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Kilronan Castle for their continuous hard work and dedication,

“We are thrilled to have received yet another award from CIE and look forward to exceeding expectations in 2018,” she concluded.