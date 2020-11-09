Keeping Leitrim in business - Your daily five@5
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Leitrim and local businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepLeitrimInBusiness
Eden Flowers
0719623391
Library Court,
2 Lána an Tsagairt,
Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon
Co. Leitrim
flowersbygemma14@gmail.com
www.edenflowersbygemma.com
TP Auctioneers
0719658652
Watervale,
Rooskey
info@tpwalshauctioneers.ie
Subway
(071) 965 0860
Bridge Street
Carrick-on-Shannon,
Co. Leitrim
https://www.facebook. com/subwaycarrickonshannon
Vincent Egan Auctioneers & Valuers
(071) 966 2464
Elphin St,
Termon, Boyle,
Co. Roscommon
property@vincentegan.net
www.vincentegan.net
REA Peter Donohoe
info@reapeterdonohoe.ie
https: //www.facebook.com/ reapeterdonohoe/
https://twitter.com/ REAIreland/status/ 1104860446471925761
(049) 952 7560
The Conall Building, Main St, Doon, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan
www.realestatealliance.ie/rea- peter-donohoe-branches
