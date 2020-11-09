Keeping Leitrim in business - Your daily five@5

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Leitrim and local businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepLeitrimInBusiness

Today's five@5 are:

Eden Flowers
0719623391

Library Court,

2 Lána an Tsagairt,

Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon

Co. Leitrim 

flowersbygemma14@gmail.com
www.edenflowersbygemma.com


TP Auctioneers
0719658652

Watervale,

Rooskey
info@tpwalshauctioneers.ie

Subway
(071) 965 0860  

Bridge Street 

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co. Leitrim

www.subway.com

https://www.facebook. com/subwaycarrickonshannon


Vincent Egan Auctioneers & Valuers

(071) 966 2464 

Elphin St,

Termon, Boyle,

Co. Roscommon 

property@vincentegan.net
www.vincentegan.net


REA Peter Donohoe
info@reapeterdonohoe.ie 

https: //www.facebook.com/ reapeterdonohoe/
https://twitter.com/ REAIreland/status/ 1104860446471925761

(049) 952 7560
The Conall Building, Main St, Doon, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan 
www.realestatealliance.ie/rea- peter-donohoe-branches

 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 