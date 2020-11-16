Keeping Leitrim in business - Your daily five@5

The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

Today's 5@5:

Taylors Interiors,

Bridge Street,

Boyle. Tel: 071-96 62079

@taylorsinteriors



https://www.facebook.com/taylorsinteriors



Dowra Mart,

Dowra,

Co. Leitrim

Tel: 071 96 43049

@dowramart



https://www.facebook.com/DowraMart



DG Oil Roscommon,

Co. Roscommon

Tel: 090-66 34645 or Jason 087-1888 114



www.sweeneyoil.ie



Pats Carpets,

Leitrim Road,

Carrick-on-Shannon

Tel: 071-96 20286

@patscarpets &furniturecentre



https://www.facebook.com/PatsCarpetsAndFurnitureCentre/



Tighe TV



High Street,

Drumshanbo,



Open for all your electrical needs Satellite and Aerial needs 071 9641228













