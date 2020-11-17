Your Five@5 - Keeping Leitrim in business
The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
Here is today's 5@5
Gibbons Centra
Drumshanbo
Your local grocery store- Offering free local delivery service
Call 071 9632042 - https://www.facebook.com/ GibbonsCentra/
Click at Carrick
071 9621941
13, Park Lane, Carrick on Shannon
www.hotspottec.com
Quidsworth/Q2
071 9621869
Townparks, Carrick on Shannon
Tommy Joyce Superstores
071 9621869
Hawthorn Cresent, Boyle Road
tjsuperstores@gmail.com
Grogan & Currid
071 9620873
Sligo Road, Drishoge, Carrick on Shannon
