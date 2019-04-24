Award winning Wealthwise celebrates five years in business

Wealthwise Financial Planning which is based in Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon is celebrating five years in business.

To mark the occasion they are hosting an event in Lough Rynn Castle on Tuesday, May 7. This event will include a panel discussion on the opportunities for Businesses in Rural Ireland.

The panel of experts will include the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation along with some of the most successful entrepreneurs from across the region.

Guest speakers on the night will be:

Heather Humphreys: The current Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, she has been in this role since Nov 2017, before that she had a brief period as Minister for Arts, Heritage & the Gaeltacht. She is the first rural TD in seven years to be appointed to the position of Minister in the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation. During her tenure she has focused most of her energy on job creation in rural Ireland.

Martin Mc Vicar: One of Ireland's most accomplished entrepreneurs, his engineering business Combilift specialises in forklift manufacture and is a market leader across the world.

The business has a €400m turnover and exports to over 95 countries, he employs over 700 people at their Monaghan based headquarters which is the largest manufacturing facility in Ireland.

Patrick Mulholland: Managing Director of Vistamed, he founded the business in a small facility in Rooskey back in 1998. The business has now grown into one of Ireland's leading Medical Devices manufacturers. Following rapid expansion and investment in recent years, they now operate across three facilities in Carrick-on -Shannon with over 450 employees.

Philip Martin: Chief Executive of Cora Systems who set up the software business from his house back in 1999. They now develop market leading project management software and regularly compete for business on a global scale. Although still headquartered in Carrick-on-Shannon they also have offices in London, Washington & Boston.

Whether you are a business owner, director, entrepreneur or just someone who has a keen interest in how business works, then this is an event not to be missed. The panellists will no doubt provide insights, inspiration and some great advice for fellow business people.

What is the key to their success ? What are the major challenges they have overcome? What are the main obstacles & opportunities going forward? These are just some of the issues which will be discussed on the night.

This will be a free event and open to everyone however you must register in advance if you wish to attend, you can register by emailing your details to info@wealthwise.ie or calling 071 9650699.

Award Winning

Wealthwise Financial Planning recently won “Best Broker Connaught-Ulster” at the LPI Awards. These awards give recognition to brokers and financial advisers who have proved their excellence, professionalism and dedication to maintaining high standards in the Irish market.

Having been in business for five years it was a very satisfying recognition of our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for our clients and of our progressive approach to our business. With two CFP® accredited members on the team and a third progressing towards the qualification we will have a depth of knowledge and experience second to none in the country.

This allows us to give an outstanding level of service to our clients and compete with the best financial planners in the country. As a company we continue to invest heavily in education for all our staff to ensure we remain up to date with changes in regulation and investment opportunities. This in turn benefits our clients.



Continued Expansion

The firm has expanded over the last year with the addition of Conor Harte to the team in the Carrick-on -Shannon office bringing it to four people. We also opened a second office in Oranmore Co Galway in late 2018. The Galway office is run by Brian Trainor CFP®. Brian has extensive experience in Financial Planning having worked previously in a senior role with Bank of Ireland Private Banking. This Galway office gives us great reach in the Connacht region and allows us to better serve our increasing client base in the West of Ireland. We also regularly visit Dublin and the East coast as our client base expands and have plans to establish a base on the East Coast in the future. Because we are flexible around where we meet our clients our office base is not critical to our success.



Services Offered

Wealthwise Financial Planning are located in Carrick-on-Shannon and Oranmore, Co Galway. We provide advice to individuals, business owners and institutions on the areas of retirement planning, investments, life cover, business protection and estate planning.

We have agency agreements with a large number of Irish & International product providers and our investment offering is amongst the most extensive in the country.

We can operate both on a fee or commission based payment. This gives us greater impartiality when advising clients. We are one of a small number of Financial Planning Firms in Ireland to hold the internationally recognised CFP® designation and this ensures that our clients are getting the highest level of service and knowledge.

We also link in with recognised experts in different fields to ensure our clients get an holistic approach to their financial planning.

For more information you can visit www.wealthwise.ie or if you would like to attend our upcoming event in Lough Rynn Castle on Tuesday, May 7 you must register in advance by emailing info@wealthwise.ie or calling 071 9650699.