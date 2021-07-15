Guess what shop is already planning for Christmas?

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

Don't shoot the messenger! Most of us are still waiting for the Summer to begin, for the BBQs, the beach days, the hay and silage to be made, the summer clothes to get a wear ....

But one large retailer is already planning for Christmas.

They have opened up a Christmas Club and are excited to tell us all about it.

Yes, this morning, July 15 we have been informed about that Aldi has launched it's first ever Christmas Savings Card!

The email says "Aldi want you to get prepared for the festive season with the brand new Aldi Christmas Savings Card!"

If you want more information you can ask instore ... or wait Winter - your choice!

