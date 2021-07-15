Leitrim opposes importation of Italian bee to Ireland

Leitrim councillors have joined Fermanagh & Omagh District Council  calling on Stomont and Dáil Ministers to oppose the importation of Italian honeybees onto this island, and to move to completely ban such actions in future.

According to Fermanagh & Omach District Council, "The recently publicised move by a Kent bee keeper to avoid the import ban by importing 15 million Italian bees into Britain, via the island of Ireland, poses a serious potential threat to thousands of hives, to our native bee population and to its future viability. The Ulster Beekeepers association and Low country Native Irish Honeybee Association have expressed serious concern in relation to the small hive beetle and to the potential threat posed to native black Irish honeybees (which academic studies have established as the "best gene of black bees in Europe").

"These worries have been echoed by beekeepers in Britain. Mindful of such risks, FODC calls on the British & Irish Government, as well as on the relevant Ministers in Stormont, Dáil Éireann & Westminister, to stop the import of Italian bees into Britain via the North of Ireland, as well as onto the island of Ireland, North and South, with or without the intent of forward exportation."

Cllr Justin Warnock led the charge on this correspondance to Leitrim County Councils and he received full support of the members.

