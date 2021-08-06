06/08/2021

€10 million in grant funding open now for Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme

The government has announced that €10 million in government funding is available under the Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme.

Through Enterprise Ireland, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment will provide grant funding under the Scheme to regional and community-based projects focused on helping enterprises to adapt to the changing economic landscape due to Covid-19 and Brexit, in addition to projects supporting digitalisation and assisting in the transition to a green economy.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD said: “These strategic funds are about supporting projects with regional impact in order to increase internationalisation opportunities and create sustainable job opportunities right across the country.”

“Crucially, the Transition Scheme will help build Covid-19 and Brexit resilience and enable applicants to support enterprises and SME’s to respond to recent economic and market challenges which also includes the transition to a low carbon economy, digital transformation and smart specialisation.”

Of the funding being made available under the new Scheme, €9.5 million is targeted at existing regional and community-based projects previously supported under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and Border Enterprise Development Fund that can demonstrate the ability to deliver additional impact and execute project deliverables in the current year.

Grants of up to €1.8m or 80 percent of project cost (whichever is lesser) are available. The projects should aim to address Covid impacts and improve the capability and competitiveness of regional enterprises and encourage entrepreneurial activity, innovation and productivity.

The call for the Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme is open for applications now and closes on September 8, 2021. The successful projects of this 2021 programme will be announced in October and all funding will be provided to the successful applicants before the end of the year.

