Father of two has ‘appalling record’ with 20 previous convictions

A man with an “appalling record” had his case put back for a Probation Report with a view to a Community Service Order, at Carrick- on-Shannon District Court.

Brian McQuaid, (55), Graigue, Ballinamuck, County Longford pleaded guilty to drunk driving, driving with no insurance and licence, no NCT and not displaying tax on September 19 last year at Anskert, Mohill.

The court was told the defendant had an alcohol breath reading of 120 mcgs per 100 mls of breath.

The court was told the defendant had a number of previous convictions for road traffic offences.

He had been jailed for five months for having no insurance and driving a dangerous defective vehicle and was also serving 180 hours CSO in lieu of 5 months in jail

He had a total of 20 previous convictions with four for no insurance and five for drunk driving between this jurisdiction and Northern Ireland, where he is from, the court heard.

The defendant was currently banned from driving.

Defence solicitor John McNulty the defendant was a married father of two and had been out of work for five years and had been compliant.

The solicitor said the defendant was out of work, had financial pressure had depression and had been drinking.

He was now working as a digger driver in Dublin and earning a good wage, he was engaging with his mortgage and supports his wife and children.

The defendant said he was now sober and had left the demon drink behind and a Probation Report was ordered in Cavan District Court.

The defendant knew he was facing a jail sentence.

But he was holding his hand up and had no excuses.

He was wrong and he knew it. But he was a different man when off the drink and was supporting his family and was working six days a week.

The solicitor asked for a chance for his client and he would obey the driving ban.

Mr McNulty said a Probation Report would help his client.

Judge Sandra Murphy noted that the defendant had only served a week of a five months jail sentence.

She was told the defendant was working in Dublin and got the bus to the city.

The defendant was in the job since last October.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher asked if there had been any attempt by the defendant to address his alcohol issues.

There had been a Probation Report from Cavan District Court but it was not available.

Judge Murphy said the defendant’s record was “appalling”.

Mr McNulty said that from 1966-2013, the defendant had a clear record.

His re-offending was as a result of depression and financial difficulties and his employment seems to have straightened him out.

Judge Murphy said she was going to order a Probation Report with a view to a CSO in lieu of prison.

She adjourned the case to September 21 for mention.