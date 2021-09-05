Leitrim artist Anna-Marie on the path to success with her prints and cards

Anna-Marie O'Rourke's artwork is rooted in the Leitrim landscape where she was born and raised.

Both of her parents come from farming backgrounds in Leitrim and nature has been a focus of her artwork since a young age. She works from her small studio near Leitrim Village, overlooking Sliabh an Iarainn.

In May 2021 Anna-Marie released her first collection of Botanical fine art prints and cards.



‘Field studies’ is a collection of pen and ink drawings of a variety of species of native wild plants growing in Leitrim.

Speaking of her work, Anna-Marie explains “Drawing directly from life, I hope that my drawings will share a sense of empathy with nature and a focus of attention on local biodiversity.”

An original pen and ink drawing by Anna-Marie can take anything up to forty hours to complete.

Her framed and unframed fine art prints, on archival cotton paper, are editioned and signed and are presented in bespoke Irish made frames.



The prints are accompanied by a collection of greeting cards - which come in biodegradable packaging, and a collection of small drypoint etchings are also on sale now at Mulveys House of Gifts in Carrick-on-Shannon and also at the Quayside Gallery in Westport.

Anyone looking for an original gift, which is 100% Irish, should find the perfect solution in Anna-Marie’s work.

Birthdays, weddings, a new home or indeed any occasion can be made special and unique, with something from her first collection.

Box-framed drypoint etchings and framed giclee prints are priced from €75. Unframed prints with a greeting card are also available, as a thoughtful gesture for those away from home.

National recognition

Anna-Marie has worked as a Craft Development and Arts Manager in County Leitrim, (supporting creative practitioners) and also as a qualified Art teacher over the past 20 years.

She holds a BA in Fine Art from GMIT's Centre for Creative Arts and Media, specialising in textiles and graduated with first class honours. It is little wonder then that her drawing ‘Leitrim Hare's Tail Cottongrass’ was recently selected as winner of the ‘Wildpostcard’ National Biodiversity Competition.

This competition was part of the ‘Wild Acres Week’ series of events coordinated by Greensod Ireland. Her winning drawing displayed her unique perspective on Irish biodiversity.

Anna-Marie is currently exhibiting a piece called ‘Leitrim Blackthorn blossom’ as part of Pluid - The National Comfort Blanket, a collective artwork made up of almost 1200 small square original artworks, responding to the theme of comfort during the pandemic.

The exhibition features artworks in every imaginable medium and each artwork is accompanied by a personal reflection on what brought comfort to its maker, providing insight to the ordinary and extraordinary in our pandemic lives.

The exhibition is being held at the Cowshed Gallery, Farmleigh Estate, The Phoenix Park, Dublin from August 27 - September 5. Following the exhibition, all artworks will be auctioned online, in aid of Pieta House.



Make no mistake, Anna-Marie O’Rourke is on the road to success and after decades of work supporting other creative practitioners, she is now dedicating some time to releasing her own creativity in ‘Field Studies’, her first collection of Botanical fine arts prints and cards We wish her well.

Those interested may visit Anna-Marie's Instagram page anna_marie_orourke to see her work as it develops, or can contact her by email amor.botanicalart@ gmail.com for more information.