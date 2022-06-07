Center Parcs Longford Forest planning to develop an extra 198 new holiday lodges

Center Parcs Longford Forest have announced their intention to lodge a planning application for an €85m expansion of its forest holiday resort near Ballymahon in July of this year.

The investment will see the creation of 300 jobs during construction and 250 permanent jobs once operational.

Occupancy at Center Parcs Longford Forest is currently more than 90% and of the 1,200 people working in the resort – 66% of hail from county Longford and a further 32% live in the bordering counties.

Center Parcs says that Longford Forest has the best customer satisfaction scores in the business and an increasing number of repeat guests, while Aqua Sana Longford Forest was recently named Irish Tatler’s Spa of the Year 2022.

The extension will see an extra 198 new holiday lodges developed at the site in Newcastle Woods, including four luxury treehouses, a six-bedroom woodland lodge and a new children’s lodge.

All of the new lodges will be supplied with heating and hot water via a district heating system.

Also incorporated in the new plans are an extension of leisure and food & beverage facilities to accommodate more guests, a new coffee house and new restaurant, extension of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise and extension of Aqua Sana, including a new Treetop Sauna and additional treatment rooms.