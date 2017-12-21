New Gaelscoil for Carrick-on-Shannon

A magnificent addition to the educational facilities in the Carrick-on-Shannon area is taking shape on the Castlecarra Road.

A brand new Gaelscoil Liatroma is well on the way to completion and will be ready to open its doors in April 2018.



The management, teachers and pupils of the Gaelscoil are noting with delight and enthusiasm the progress being made from week to week on a project they have worked towards for years.



We are informed that this new building will have 12 classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities which will undoubtedly be a major attraction for parents and prospective pupils in a broad area around Carrick on Shannon. It will also have excellent resources in the area of technology, a school hall etc.



The Gaelscoil has up to now been based in temporary prefabricated units at Páirc Naomh Muire, but has built up an excellent reputation with special emphasis on Irish language based education.



Gaelscoil Liatroma will host an Open Day/La Oscailte and Registration Day on Tuesday, 23 January 2018 (in the existing premises) where parents can come and learn more about the new school as well as get information on the well-established benefits and advantages of attending a Gaelscoil.

Beidh fáilte romhat.