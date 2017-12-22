Thank you for supporting Niamh Flanagan's Journey

Mary and Tommy McNamara of the Sheemore Inn, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon would like to thank everyone who supported their recent fundraiser for Mary's niece Niamh Flanagan.



The fundraising social was held on Sunday, October 29 in the Sheemore Inn, in aid of 'Niamh's Journey There'.

As most readers will be aware 'Niamh's Journey There' is the personal blog of Niamh Flanagan, an amazing and brave 19-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a tumour on her pelvic bone and who is presently undergoing treatment.



To help Niamh and her family through this time the fundraiser was organised by the Sheemore Inn, which is operated by Niamh's aunt Mary and her husband Tommy McNamara.



Mary and Tommy would especially like to thank singer Mickey Clerkin who gave of his time free of charge, all those who donated spot prizes, those who helped organise the event and of course all those who supported it.