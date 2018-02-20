A very special week for one Leitrim business

This is a very special week for local business Padanee Bridal Couture and Consultancy in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Just last night, Monday, WeddingsOnline presented the owner Patricia Corrigan with the award for Bridalwear Supplier of the Year.

But the bridal wear business has already been making headlines recently.

In an exclusive interview with VIP magazine top blogger and model Rosie Connolly talked about finding her dream wedding dress and reveals that it was in Carrick-on-Shannon that she eventually found The One!

The blogger is set to marry her long-term love Paul Quinn in just four months time.

The 28-year-old travelled abroad in an attempt to find the ideal dress for her big day, but ended up coming across the perfect number a little closer to home.

“It’s funny, I went over to Barcelona for my wedding dress shopping but I ended up finding my dress in a shop called Padanee Bridal in Carrick-on-Shannon,” she exclusively told VIP Magazine.

“Sometimes you over-think these things when the right one is in front of you all along.

“When I tried on the one I chose, everyone just said, ‘that is perfect’ so I was really happy,” she told the magazine.

The bride-to-be will be walking down the aisle on May 19.