Hen party reveller was abusive to Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon

Mairead Butler, Gortnacool, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal escaped a conviction when she made a contribution of €100 to Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV Ltd at last week's sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

The court heard Gda Cawley came upon the defendant at 2.30am on July 21, 2017. The defendant was said to have been shouting obscenities at Gardai and refused to give her details.

A fixed charged penalty notice was issued but not paid.

Ms Butler told the court she does not remember her actions but did phone the Garda Station to apologise.