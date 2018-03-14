Flagford residents urge wider Carrick-on-Shannon community to attend public meeting on Thursday

Residents in Flagford, Carrick-on-Shannon have announced they are to hold a public meeting tomorrow night, Thursday in relation to the proposed 'battery park' for which planning permission is currently being sought.

The meeting will be held in The Patrician Hall, Cortober at 8pm in relation to the proposed development which should permission be granted would be located adjacent to the existing power station, located within 2 km of Carrick-on-Shannon town centre.

Local representatives will be in attendance.

Residents have issued an appeal to the wider community to attend stating, "This proposal not only poses potential risks to locals but also residents within the environs of Carrick-on-Shannon.



"All locals and residents of the wider Carrick-on-Shannon area are urged to come along and inform themselves of the potential risks of such a development in our area."

