Tackling isolation through art in Drumsna

Drumsna Art Group will host their annual Art Exhibition tomorrow, Tuesday, December 18 at 8pm in Duignan's Lounge.

Tommy Moran, Leitrim Hall of Fame winner 2018 will launch the exhibition and everyone is welcome. There is no admission charge and refreshments will be served on the night.

This year's exhibition will showcase the talent from weekly painting classes held in Drumsna Community Centre facilitated by tutor Noreen Gaffney.

For many, living in rural Leitrim, the unseen enemy is often isolation. Getting involved in creative art is an enriching way to express oneself while engaging socially. Art is a great communication tool as well as food for the soul. Art is a voice that doesn't use words.

Noreen's classes are respectful, gentle and calm spaces where everyone receives consistent and quality attention while engaging in the skill development. The classes enjoy a mixed group of male and female members, beginners and advanced of all ages.

The members of Drumsna Art Group are only too well aware that nurturing their creative side is essential to their wellbeing, self-esteem, problem solving-skills and stress reduction.

Art has proven health benefits scientifically as spending time expressing oneself through the mediums of oils, acrylics and watercolors stimulate both sides of the brain which might not otherwise be exercised through other creative opportunities. Painting in particular engages the mind, body and soul, giving meaningful experiences and relief from anxiety.

If you have always wanted to try your hand at art of if you want to develop your creativity, come along to the exhibition on Tuesday December 18 and have a chat with members of the group. Anyone will be welcome to join the art classes which will be facilitated by Noreen all over Co. Leitrim in 2019.