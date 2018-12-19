Christmas hours for NoWDOC

The NoWDOC service which is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Co Donegal and south Leitrim.

The NoWDOC Service Manager, Mrs Deirdre Moy outlined how the service operates and what services will be in place over the Christmas holiday period. She advised that the service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.

She stated that "all calls received in the NoWDOC call centre (which is contacted via the 1850 400 911 number) are initially assessed by trained and qualified Nursing clinicians. On completion of the nursing triage process a clinical decision will be made regarding the appropriate level of care as patients can be seen by a GP in one of our main treatment centres which are located in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Mountcharles, Derrybeg and Carrick-on-Shannon. All consultations in the NoWDOC service are by appointment only and the location of the centre which the patient will attend is agreed in advance with the patient during the process".

Over the Christmas and New Year period the service will be providing urgent Out of Hours GP care to patients who require same and that the service will operate as per normal hours in each of the NoWDOC sites as per the following information.

Christmas & New Year Opening Hours

Monday 24th December - 18:00 through to Thursday 27th December 08:00 am

Thursday 27th December 18:00 to Friday 28th December 08:00 am

Friday 28th December 18:00 through to Monday 31st December 08:00am

Monday 31st December 18:00 through to Wednesday 2nd January 08:00 am

NoWDOC opening hours in each of the centres will operate as normal outside of the holiday periods as set out above.

Ms Moy reminded all patients and service users that the service is normally very busy over the Christmas and New Year periods and waiting times may be longer than normal. She also advised that patients and service users should ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences on Friday December 21st December 2018.

In conclusion and on behalf of the NoWDOC service Ms Moy stated "The entire team of staff and GPs in NoWDOC would like to extend our good wishes to all of our patients and service users for the festive period”.

Ms Moy also acknowledged "the hard work and commitment of the staff and GPs who work throughout the year and particularly over the festive period to provide this service”.