Final instalment of Zvukee performance in The Dock Arts Centre

The final instalment in the fascinating Zvukee series is coming up at The Dock on Friday, 24 May at 9pm.

Zvukee is a series of performances, films and talks by artists who work with self-acquired sounds, field recordings and noises gathered from the seen and hidden world around us.

The fourth series will include Elaine Howley, Natalia Beylis and Eaimear Reidy at The Dock on Friday, May 24 at 9pm.

It is curated by artist Natalia Beylis as part of her 2019 residency at The Dock. Over the past number of months the series has opened a door for audiences to some fascinating sonic worlds and performance styles.

For this final instalment of the series we welcome two exceptional musicians Eimear Reidy and Elaine Howley to The Dock.

Cork- based cellist Eimear has performed throughout Europe as a classical cellist. She has performed with ensembles such as The Irish Baroque Orchestra, The RTE Concert Orchestra and Capella Cracoviensis.

Artist in residence Natalia Beylis will perform a one – off collaboration using cassette tapes, vocals and electronics.

Elaine Howley is best known for her dreamy vocals with Altered Hours. Howley is also one-third of Crevice: a collaborative exploration in sound with Roslyn Steer and Irene Buckley.

Book your place on (071) 965 0828 or www.thedock.ie

