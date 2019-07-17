Discussions continue on takeover of Lis Cara estate in Carrick-on-Shannon

Local councillors were given an update on the proposed takeover of the Lis Cara housing estate in Carrick-on-Shannon at the July meeting of the Municipal District.

Joseph Gilhooly, director of services for economic development, planning, environment and transportation, said the bond claim in regard to the development is about complete with proceeds to be divided between the council and Irish Water to cover the cost of any unfinished works or repairs that each party will have the responsibility to maintain.

Read Also: Whale carcase causes stink for residents of North Leitrim village

Discussions in respect of the equitable division of the settlement monies and deciding the lead organisation for the purposes of procurement and engagement of a contractor should be completed during the third quarter of 2019.

Once these matters are agreed and a contractor procured, the council will be in a position to commence the statutory public consultation process to enable taking in charge.

Once the estate is formally in charge, the council and/or Irish Water will have the legal authority to enter the estate and undertake identified works, constrained by the amount of monies available through the settlement.

Cllr Enda Stenson who tabled the motion asking for an update said he is very happy it is moving forward.

Read Also: No delay in Carrick flood control programme with consultants to be appointed shortly