Carrick-on-Shannon date for Keith Barry's Insanity tour

One of Ireland's most popular entertainers, Keith Barry has confirmed he is to return to Leitrim with a Carrick-on-Shannon date confirmed for January 2020.

Tickets for Keith's performance in the Landmark Hotel on January 17 go on sale on Friday.

As the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, Keith Barry has been blazing a trail across the globe for many years.

Read Also: Leitrim's Fred Cooke embarks on Irish tour

His mind-blowing skills have been showcased in over forty international television shows, including his most recent series, You’re Back in the Room.

The first hypnotism format on TV in the UK for several years, this show garnered huge audiences and proved to be a big prime-time hit for ITV.

Read Also: Ballinamore festival closed last night after a week of events