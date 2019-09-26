Newly established Annaduff Handball Club extend invitation to open day and coaching workshop

The newly formed Annaduff Handball Club, in conjunction with Leitrim Handball, is holding its first open day and coaching workshop in the McGovern Aughavas Leitrim Centre of Excellence on Saturday, October 5.

This is an open day for anyone interested in handball in the Centre of Excellence catchment area. Our club will, going forward, utilize the fantastic handball facilities in the Centre of Excellence and offer handball coaching & competitions for all in local areas.

On this first open day we are inviting juvenile members aged 10-12 years of age, both girls & boys, with their parents and any adult members. The open day will allow you to learn about the rules and try your hand at handball.

We will have one of the GAA’s National Handball Coaching / Development Officers along with our own Leitrim Handball Officers present to facilitate an interesting & enjoyable open Day.

Running Order: 11am-1pm Introduction to Handball and try your hand on the court in the COE. 1:30pm-3pm Adult Coaching workshop.

Any questions please contact: Danny Reilly - 087 9977192, Kevin Ludlow - 087 8132242 or Alan McKiernan - 087 9622935.

