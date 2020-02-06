Date confirmed for Carrick-on-Shannon's Darkness Into Light 2020 event

The Darkness Into Light 5K Walk/Run takes place this year in Carrick-on-Shannon at 4.15am on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Each year the walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to show their support for those who have been bereaved by suicide.

The volunteers continue to raise awareness in the global fight against suicide and self-harm by organising this event as a fundraiser for Pieta House mental health support services.

Our first meeting to organise this event in Carrick-on-Shannon takes place in The Landmark Hotel on Sunday, February 9 at 7pm.

Please come along if you would like to be part of the organising.