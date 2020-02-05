Leitrim Snapshots Poll: Who should make it to the grand finale of Snapshots from week two?
Which photo will you vote for this week?
Sean K.O'Beirne presents the trophy to a winning team at Mohill GAA pitch in the 1970s. Photo submitted by Patrick O'Beirne
Tea in the hay meadow. Cissie O'Rourke from Mullinadara Carrigallen setting up the tea for the working men in the 1960s. Photo submitted by Joan Tiernan
Does anyone in Leitrim have an older photo? This amazing photograph of John and Celia Harte and family at their home in Gortgarrigan, killargue in July 1899. Photo submitted by Hazel Galvin, Kildare
A crowd of hungry Leitrim men pictured outside The Park Café, New York. The gang travelled to New York in 2008 to see Leitrim take on New York in the Gonnacht GAA Championship. Photo submitted by Adrian Travers
Help us choose who gets through to the Grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs.
Week two of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week two by taking part in our poll above!
But what is SnapShots?
We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age? Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.
We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you. It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!
Send us your photos
We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us at pictures@leitrimobserver.ie. Include the names of anybody pictured and a few paragraphs on the story behind the picture and why it holds fond memories for you.
We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on leitrimobserver.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Longford Leader.
Poll
As you can see from above, we will run a poll every week on leitrimobserver.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.
Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize!
Email all entries - with some details on the story behind the photo and why it holds fond memories for you- to pictures@leitrimobserver.ie. Hurry up, you don't want to miss out on these prizes!
