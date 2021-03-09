Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Shannon launches online lotto

Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Shannon is launching its latest fundraising initiative - an online lotto - with the money raised going directly to support the school and the children's education.

The Jackpot increases weekly up to €5,000 and there is a guaranteed €25 lucky dip winner every week.

The draw takes place every Thursday evening at 8pm and the first draw takes place tomorrow, Thursday, March 11.

It's easy to play. Just go to the website www.ourfundraiser.ie/org/scoilmhuire

Please share with family and friends.

It's just €2 per line or three lines for €5. Match 4 numbers and win or share in the jackpot. All support is greatly appreciated.