Carrick Tidy Towns news

Litter Pick

Litter Pick Sundays continue and we meet at the Tourist Office at 10am. Thank you to everyone who comes out on Sundays and other days as well.



Tuesday evening work

We were out in force on Tuesday evening, unfortunately the weather was awful but we got a lot done all the same. Because of social distancing some picked litter from the Leitrim Road area and managed to get two bags collected.

More of the cut wood was moved from the Linear Park and bought over to the wildlife area. We weeded around the Hornbeam hedge there to allow it grow better.

If you would like to help out for an enjoyable hour on Tuesdays please just turn up at 7pm at the Tourist office. Check Facebook for updates.

Tidy Towns volunteer, Jeanette Dunne



The Willow Woman

The Willow Woman, Helena Golden, planted a Harlequin willow tree for us, using two different colours of willow; it will look even better when the foliage grows on top.

We got two large bags of compost delivered and we were able to fill the bed for the pollinator flowers; the next step is to sow these flowers.

John Gaffey is working on the beds in the Linear Park. We are discovering lots of different flowers around the edge of the Shannon where we are thinning out the trees.



Clothes and textiles

If you have taken the plunge to de-clutter your clothes and textiles recently, please remember that the charity shops remain closed until further notice so please don’t leave bags outside these shops. Instead please donate any unwanted clothing items to one of the textile banks for example beside Tesco, beside Aldi, at the back of Lidl and also at the Breffni FRC, you will still be supporting charities and local organisations including Tidy Towns.

Photos

Don’t forget to send in photos of your before and after projects. If you have cleaned up an area, or up cycled something to save it from landfill or painted or washed something or sowed some seeds for flowers or vegetables later on in the year, we would love these pictures for our online application.