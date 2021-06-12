Residents group opposed to 41 house development

Prior's Point in Carrick-on-Shannon
Priors Point Residents Association in the Attirory area of Carrick-on-Shannon have appealed a decision by Leitrim County Council on April 26 last to grant permission for a further 41 houses in that estate.
KDM Construction Limited has been granted permission for 2 bedroom semi-detached houses, 22 no. 3 bedroom semi-detached houses, 1 no. 3 bedroom detached house, 10 no. 4 bedroom semi-detached houses, 3 no. 4 bedroom terrace houses, 1 no. 5 bedroom detached house accessed from Priors Point; 2 no. 3 bedroom semi-detached houses accessed from Attirory; all together with new pump station connecting to existing public sewer system, site boundaries, diversion of underground ESB cable, relocation of underground gas tanks, landscaping works and all other associated site works and services. A Natura Impact Statement was submitted to the planning authority with the application
The residents group lodged an objection on May 20 and An Bord Pleanála is due to decide on the appeal by September 22 next.
