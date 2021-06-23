Man said Garda was lying in Carrick-on-Shannon court

Charges of holding a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt were contested by an Arigna man who said the prosecuting garda was lying at a recent sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Darren Glynn, Derrnavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon was charged with not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on July 15, 2020.



Garda Tom Dooner said he observed the driver not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone, while he was stationary in the patrol car.

Gda Dooner explained he first noticed the driver holding a phone above the steering wheel and then noticed he had no seat belt on. He outlined the distance was about 50-100 yards.

Gda Dooner said the defendant contested he wasn’t on the phone when stopped and spoken to.

The garda was questioned by the defence if he checked the phone for activity, but Gda Dooner said “the phone is not evidence.”



Mr Glynn disputed both charges. He said he was driving to collect his daughter and had “no need” to be on his phone.”

He also said he had bluetooth in his car to connect to his phone. He remembered that he offered his phone to the Garda to look for activity.



Sgt Mick Gallagher asked the defendant “Is the garda telling lies?” Mr Glynn responded “yes.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he had a “doubt” over the seatbelt but not in relation to holding the phone. He convicted and fined him €100 for holding a mobile phone while driving.