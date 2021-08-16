Leitrim Pride march and picnic postoned

The Pride flag
This year's Leitrim Pride March and Picni have been postponed.
The decision to postpone comes as the organisation reviews the march route and takes into considerations Covid-19 restrictions and the road works in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The Pride Falg will be hosted this Friday, August 20 at 5pm and the cultural cabaret has been moved to Saturday. The Sunday Cool Down events will continue as normal in Manorhamilton on Sunday, August 22.
Statement from Leitrim Pride postponing our Pride March and Picnic in the Park this year. Other events are still going ahead with one or two minor changes. We'll be hosting our Cultural Cabaret on Saturday instead! #FirstTimeForEverything #LeitrimPride21 pic.twitter.com/CjSBv4Ipk2— Leitrim Pride (@LeitrimPride) August 15, 2021
