Watch: Ballinamore Golf Course looks glorious in new video

Ballinamore Golf Course looks glorious in a new video on YouTube.
Au- Golf is uploading a video of a golf course from every county in Ireland. Ballinamore features as Leitrim's only golf course (Carrick-on-Shannon's course is located in Roscommon) and is episode 16 of the video series.
The course which sits alongside the Shannon Erne Canal with natural hills and beautiful landscaping just outside of Ballinamore really shines in the video and would entice golfers and non-golfers to take a trip to the wonderful nine hole course this autumn.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.