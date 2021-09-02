Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Pensioner assaulted in Carrick-on-Shannon last week

Pensioner assaulted in Carrick-on-Shannon last week

Gardaí are investigating the incident

A man was arrested on Monday morning, August 30 on suspicion of assaulting a pensioner in Carrick-on-Shannon last week.


The man who was detained in Carrick Garda Station on Monday is understood to have been recently released from prison having served a sentence for a high profile manslaughter charge.


Detectives are investigating the alleged attack on the man in his 70s at an apartment in the Cortober area of Carrick-on-Shannon last Thursday evening, August 26.
The victim was discovered with facial injuries including a bloody nose at around 7.30pm.

He was later brought to Sligo University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.
A Garda spokesperson told the Leitrim Observer, “Gardaí are investigating an assault of a male which occurred on Thursday August 26, 2021 in Carrick-on-Shannon shortly after 7.30pm.

“A man in his early 70s was assaulted and treated for non-life threatening injuries at Sligo hospital. He has since been discharged.”

“A man in his 50s was arrested and detained at Carrick-on -Shannon Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
“The man arrested has since been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”
No one has been charged with the assault and the investigation continues.

