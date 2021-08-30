Watch: Almost 600 alkers complete Carrick Camino at the weekend

Last Saturday, August 28 proved to be a great day for the Carrick Camino, it started great at 5.30 am with sign-in at the Market Yard, with walkers on the route well before 6.30 am.

The Camino showcased the marvellous scenery and outdoor amenities that our area has to offer. 576 Walkers enjoyed a route that went from Ballyfarnon, (at the gatehouse to Kilronan Castle), around Picturesque Lough Meealgh, through Pristine Keadue, a steep walk up Majestic Kilronan Mountain and over to Arigna where panoramic views of Lough Allen could be appreciated.

Next a rest stop at the Miners Bar who went above and beyond with their hospitality, on to Drumshanbo to a second stop at Acres Lake, then onto our marvellous Blue Way to Battlebridge, through Graceful Leitrim Village and finish at the Market Yard in Carrick on Shannon. This event was organized by Carrick on Shannon Chamber of Commerce. Over 85 volunteers were involved in its planning, organization and numerous activities on the day.

There were Marshals on the route, 18 lead walkers, 5 on bus co-ordination, 12 at registration, a crew feeding the volunteers, Civil Defence, a crew putting up all the signage and taking it away. The effort by all was phenomenal. The extensive planning which started back in February was the key to success. Most of the walkers came from outside of the area with many staying for one or more nights.

The Chamber choose this event because it brought business to Carrick on Shannon and the surrounding area, showcased our area to hundreds of people and pulled the broader business community into an event that all could participate in. The Chamber would like to thank the many volunteers, Roscommon and Leitrim Civil Defence, An Garda Siochana, Leitrim County Council, Joe O’Beirne (Roscommon Partnership) Lockup Alarms Manorhamilton, Frank Whitney, and the residents of Corhowna and Hartley among many more who were generous with their time and effort not just on the day but in the months of preparation beforehand.

It has proved to be an outstanding success and it is the Chamber’s intention to now make this an annual event.