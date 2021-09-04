Search

04/09/2021

Leitrim Council offices lights up for child cancer

Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council Áras an Chontae offices in Carrick-on-Shannon are being lit up in GOLD in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Leitrim County Council joins other landmark buildings across Ireland to show our support for Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland and the hundreds of families living with childhood cancer in Ireland.


For more information or to support this cause visit https://bit.ly/3jxg35x

