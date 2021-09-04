Leitrim Council offices lights up for child cancer

Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon
Leitrim County Council Áras an Chontae offices in Carrick-on-Shannon are being lit up in GOLD in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Leitrim County Council joins other landmark buildings across Ireland to show our support for Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland and the hundreds of families living with childhood cancer in Ireland.
For more information or to support this cause visit https://bit.ly/3jxg35x
More News
Many community groups hold tea dances which are a wonderful opportunity for people to relax, enjoy and connect
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.