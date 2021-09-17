Latest news from Carrick Tidy Towns

Sunday morning litter picks continue at 10am meeting at the Tourist Office. The Tuesday Task evenings have come to an end for this year as the evenings are getting too dark.

This Sunday morning the 19th of September will be a little bit special as we are hosting a Bewleys Hospice Coffee Morning, outside, at the Chamber Office from 10.30am until 1pm. Come along and help us help the North West Hospice.

We are making progress with our poetry workshops with Stephen Murphy, and we hope to have created a new poem by Friday.

There are poems all around the town, in cafes, shops and on the streets, poetry readings and tours.

Spring bulbs are in the shops now, please choose some that are pollinator friendly for bee food in the spring, Crocuses, Bluebells, Muscari, Snow drops all have suitable flowers for bees to get the pollen they need to survive and thrive after their winter hibernation.

If you are cleaning up your garden, please leave an area for insects, hedgehogs and other wildlife to shelter during the late Autumn and Winter months.

Let them rest in some logs, branches and leaves.

Leave them berries and seedheads to eat.

Continuing with the benefits of volunteering (iv) Learning new skillsets - if you are unemployed or at the start of the career ladder maybe you can take on a helpful project, learn all about working in a team, practice negotiating skills, practice computer, writing, or research skills.

Maybe you could practice public speaking. If you are established in your chosen career maybe you could help a younger person with these skills and pass along your knowledge and experience.