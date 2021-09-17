Eight more years of congestion for Carrick-on-Shannon traffic

It appears that we are at least eight years away from a possible solution to the long traffic jams on the N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim County Council informed councillors this week “there is no short term fix available” to the delays around the county town.



Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire exclaimed “We are in trouble” when she heard the answer to her question at the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal Meeting on Monday.

Cllr McGuire had asked for an outline of the plans going forward to relieve congestion in Carrick where traffic flow is very slow at times on the N4 particularly from the roundabout at Drishogue to The Landmark Hotel.

The Council said that following studies conducted, the “key issue is the capacity of the existing network particularly at the mini roundabout at the Bridge.

“The only resolution is the delivery of an alternative route which is being developed through the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod Project.”



Noting the almost daily, large tailbacks on the N4 , Cllr Paddy Farrell called for Leitrim and Roscommon County Councils to work together on a solution, but he was given the same reply by the local authority.

Councillors were dismayed at the answer saying that a ring road is at least seven to eight years away from fruition and called again for smaller solutions to be sought.



Cllr Sean McGowan believes that the positions of the pedestrian crossings need to be assessed as they add to delays.

Cllr Thomas Mulligan added the new Sligo road from Castlebaldwin was “fantastic” but may add more problems for traffic at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cllr Des Guckian said the ring road should have been constructed 30 years ago.

Cllr McGuire further added she has serious concerns about the increased traffic on the Castlecara Road.

She stated more HGVs are using the road and called for a safety study, she said it is a narrow road and residents are unhappy with the large number of vehicles using it daily.



The recent turning over of a HGV on the road was noted and Council Engineer Darragh O'Boyle said they are applying for a Low Cost Safety grant and will be diverting large vehicles onto other roads shortly with new signage.

He also confirmed he has met with residents in relation to their concerns.

Once the roadworks are finished in the town, the traffic should ease according to the Council.

However, Cllr Farrell called for a full Council meeting to discuss Carrick traffic issues and flow and this was agreed by all members.