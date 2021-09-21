Celebrity chef in Leitrim filming new TV show

A picnic prepared for a celebrity chef in Carrick-on-Shannon
Celebrity chef Donal Skehan was in Carrick-on-Shannon this week filming for his TV series Donal's Irish Adventure.
Donal took a boat down the Shannon from Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday will a full film crew on board. He is filming for his new TV cooking show which will have eight episodes.
Lena's Tea Room on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon prepared a beautiful packed lunch for Donal and his team.
He cooked smoked salmon and potatoes on the the boat and stayed Monday night in The Wineport Lodge outside of Athlone.
