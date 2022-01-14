Leitrim students take home three prizes at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022

Students from Leitrim have taken home three prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Sara O'Beirne, Mohill Community College won the Greencoat Renewables PLC award for her project 'Can wind turbine blades be made more eco friendly and cost efficient' in the special awards category.

Hannah Stenson from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School won first place in the Biological and Senior Individual competition for her project entitled 'Unearthing the hidden potential of dung beetles; Aphodius Fimetarius, Aphodius Prodromus, and Aphodius Fossor'.

Maria Fallon from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School received a Highly Commended for her Social and Behaviours Sciences project looking at 'How far are we from equality for LGBTQI+ people?'.

The overall winners of the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) were Aditya Joshi, aged 15, and Aditya Kumar, aged 16, 3rd year students from Synge Street, Dublin, who took home the top prize for a project entitled “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”. The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

The 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology overall winners received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. The worthy winners will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in September 2022.

Speaking to students at today’s BTYSTE awards ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said, "It is both encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year’s entrants as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects. Each one of you is a credit to yourself, your family, your school and you should be proud of your accomplishments. The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running, and most successful STEM events in Europe.

"I especially wish to acknowledge your teachers and mentors who also give so generously of their time and expertise to support you on your journey. Thank you all too to your parents and families for their unwavering support."

Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said, “Congratulations to students across the island of Ireland and to all of our winners who took part in the Exhibition this week and thank you for brightening up a cold January, particularly with Covid-19 continuing to cast a very long shadow. The students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition did a remarkable job this week and have shown huge diversity of thought in actively seeking out solutions to some of the biggest challenges that humanity faces. I want to thank the teachers, parents, guardians, and everyone who has supported the students that entered. I would also like to thank our esteemed judges, our sponsors and partners and of course, our own fantastic BT team of organisers, who, collectively, make this Exhibition possible every year.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 comes to an end today but all the fantastic content and shows delivered throughout the week and the videos submitted by participants about their projects will remain up online until the end of January, make sure to check out all the content here: https://portal.btyoungscientist.com/