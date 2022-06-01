Leitrim County Council release latest list of properties available under Choice Based Letting

The June list of properties currently available under Leitrim County Council's Choice Based Letting scheme has been released.
See the following link for a full list of the available social housing stock to housing applicants: https://ecs.page.link/B1xWm
