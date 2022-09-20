Search

20 Sept 2022

Leitrim cafe owners devastated after fire engulfs premises in Longford

"We now start the process of rebuilding Longford’s favourite café"

Scene of the fire at Longford's N4 Axis Centre Picture: Michelle Ghee

Claire McGovern

20 Sept 2022 3:15 PM

Carrick-Shannon man Fergal McGovern said he has his partner Rhona have been left devastated by the fire which engulfed their cafe, Esquires Coffee House, in Longford yesterday.

There was dismay and shock following the fire which broke out at the well known business premises at the N4 Axis Centre.

Two units of Longford fire service fought the blaze which was brought under control and thankfully no injuries were reported. 

Taking to Facebook Fergal and Rhona wrote  “Like the community of Longford, we are so devastated by the fire that engulfed the Esquires Coffee house on Monday afternoon. We are proud of our staff’s quick reaction to the blaze and, as a result, thankfully no one was injured.

"The staff at Esquires Longford are utterly heartbroken at the loss of their beloved store - a feeling we share with them deeply.

"We are so grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped tackle the flames. We cannot thank you enough.

"Finally, we would like to thank you for the offers of support we have received in the last couple of days; it means so much to us all. The store will be closed for now and we will update here as soon as possible when we have an opening date.

"We now start the process of rebuilding Longford’s favourite café and hope to be serving you in the near future.”

