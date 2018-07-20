Leitrim Libraries to host free Dog Safety Workshops

Dogs Trust is Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity in Ireland and they deliver a hugely successful nationwide Education programme each year throughout Primary Schools in Ireland.



Leitrim County Library Service is delighted to present a number of Responsible Dog Ownership workshops for families during the summer holidays.



Dogs Trust Education and Community Officer Paul, and his lurcher, Magic will explain what it takes to become an education dog, and will share tips on dog safety to help all family members understand how to behave around dogs in order to keep themselves safe.



On Tuesday, 24th July, Mohill and Carrick-on-Shannon Libraries will each host presentations with Paul and Magic on responsible Dog Ownership for children aged 7-12 years and their families.



On Wednesday, 25th July, Paul and Magic will visit Ballinamore and Carrigallen Libraries where families will learn more about their canine companions and keeping safe when near them. Events are FREE of charge, but please book a place with library staff.



Mohill Library - Tuesday 24th July, 11.30am, 071-9631360.

Carrick-on-Shannon Library - Tuesday 24th July, 2.30pm, 071-9620789.

Ballinamore Library - Wednesday 25th July, 12.30pm, 071-9645566.

Carrigallen Library - Wednesday 25th July, 3pm, 049-4339188.



This event is presented by Leitrim County Library Service, in association with Leitrim County Council’s Veterinary Officer and Dogs Trust Ireland.

