The Taste Leitrim ultimate guide for places to eat has been launched

Leitrim producers and restaurant representatives attended the launch of the 2019 edition of the Taste Leitrim Ultimate Guide to Places to Eat last Wednesday, June 12, in Osta at W8, Manorhamilton.

The guest speaker on the night was Ernie Whalley, food critic for the Sunday Times, a member of the jury on the Cordon Bleu World Food Media Awards and also a judge for wine competitions in France, Italy, Portugal, Hungary and Australia.

The brand new Taste Leitrim Ultimate Guide to Places to Eat contains a collection of places to eat, taste trails, culinary adventures and food experiences.

The guide contains 77 places to eat across five Taste Trails: Wild Atlantic Way - North Leitrim, Lough Allen, Drumshanbo, Leitrim Shannon Erne Blueway, Taste Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumlin Trail - South Leitrim.

The food venues featured in the Ultimate Guide are listed according to their profile, in five categories – restaurant, gastro pub, café, afternoon tea and take out.

Sue from The Village Tea Rooms Dromahair with the brand new Taste Leitrim brochures.

The Ultimate Guide also features the Taste Leitrim Visitor Experience at The Food Hub, an ideal location for agri food trails, artisan food master classes, chef master classes and global kitchen food events, as well as an overview of the perfect picnic places across the county, such as Acres Lake Drumshanbo, Glencar, Fowley’s Falls, Parke’s Castle and many others.

The Taste Leitrim Ultimate Guide to Places to Eat 2019 has been funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF), Leitrim County Council and the Food Hub in Drumshanbo, as part of the Taste Leitrim food tourism promotion initiative.

Fergal McPartland (Drumshanbo Community Council), Brid Torrades (OstaW8), Ernie Whalley (food critic, The Sunday Times), Joe Lowe (Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Leitrim)

Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Leitrim, reiterated the importance of the new Ultimate Guide, which is part of an active year of Taste Leitrim marketing supports.

“The new guide to Places to Eat as an important tool for promoting local food venues in a compact package, so that all those visiting the county can choose, peruse and decide at a glance where they can go for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but also where they can find a great picnic spot,” he said.

The Taste Leitrim Ultimate Guide for Places to Eat will soon be available around the county in tourism offices, hotels, restaurants and other food venues in the Taste Leitrim network.

