Rock School returns to Manorhamilton

Join The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton for the 10th anniversary of Rock School!

Run by Dee Armstrong of Kíla and a host of other talented musicians, the Rock School is wonderful opportunity for young people between the ages of 10 to 18 to explore their musical talents.

This year, as well as teaching basic music skills, singing and forming fantastic ensemble groups together - Rock School will be forming a North Leitrim Ukelele Orchestra.



Running from 10am to 4pm from June 24 - 28 with the always brilliant Rock School gig on Friday, June 28 at 8pm. This show always surprises people with how much talented young people we have living locally.

Maorhamilton Rock School is €80 per student, €70 sibling discount.

Bookings for this camp at The Glens Centre on (071) 9855833 or visit: www.theglenscentre.com

