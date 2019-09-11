Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

A part time Accounts Administrator is required in Carrick-on-Shannon to cover maternity leave.

Olimotion are currently seeking to hire an Office/Accounts Administrator.

A part-time digger driver/labourer is required to work in the Cavan area.

Due to expansion AMC Fuels is seeking to hire a Driver/Sales Operator in the Leitrim/Roscommon area.

An Office Administrator is required for a part time position with an immediate start in Ballyconnell.

Ballyconnell Cabs require a full/part time Bus Driver for day work.

The Longford Leader, part of the Iconic group of newspapers, is seeking to recruit Advertising Sales Executives Multimedia.

