Watch | Dromahair man JJ O'Hara discusses Brexit live on Sky News

The Sky News cameras were in Belcoo and Blacklion last week discussing Brexit and the possibility of a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Among those interviewed by Kay Burley and David Blevins was Dromahair's JJ O'Hara who is a member of the Border Communities Against Brexit group.

JJ was joined by John Sheridan, who is also a member of Border Communities Against Brexit. Both men spoke about the benefit of cross-border partnership in sectors such as farming and tourism and insisted the return of a hard border would be hugely damaging to trade

See Wednesday's Leitrim Observer for an interview with JJ O'Hara.

