Brexit
Watch | Dromahair man JJ O'Hara discusses Brexit live on Sky News
The Sky News cameras were in Belcoo and Blacklion last week discussing Brexit and the possibility of a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Among those interviewed by Kay Burley and David Blevins was Dromahair's JJ O'Hara who is a member of the Border Communities Against Brexit group.
JJ was joined by John Sheridan, who is also a member of Border Communities Against Brexit. Both men spoke about the benefit of cross-border partnership in sectors such as farming and tourism and insisted the return of a hard border would be hugely damaging to trade
See Wednesday's Leitrim Observer for an interview with JJ O'Hara.
@SkyNews @skydavidblevins visit #Blacklion @ThisIsCavan @macgeopark to hear how #Brexit might hurt our region pic.twitter.com/YkUdv56b7O— John Paul Feeley (@JohnPaulFeeley) June 4, 2016
